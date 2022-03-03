ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases were logged in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health which said 54 cases have been identified since the last report on March 2 which brought the overall number of active cases to 235 in the county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 14 on March 3, four of which were admitted for COVID-19 and ten were found to have COVID-19 after being admitted for other reasons. At the time of the report, one patient was in the ICU with COVID-19.

No COVID-related deaths were confirmed on March 3 and the county’s death toll remained at 176.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 5.3%, its COVID-19 community level was 7.4% and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds at 2.4%. These rates kept the county’s COVID-19 community level classified as “low.”

Because of this “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.