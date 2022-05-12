LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An employee has been honored for over five decades of service within the Lewis County Health System.

In late April, the Health System named Elsie Herzig as its 2021 Employee of the Year. According to LCHS, Herzig is a Clinical Laboratory Technologist who began her career in the Laboratory in 1967.

Herzig was nominated by LCHS employees, who cast their votes anonymously throughout the year.

The co-worker that nominated Herzig said that “she goes above and beyond for the laboratory department. She had willingly returned multiple times when the lab was short-staffed to lend a helping hand. She goes above and beyond for the department and genuinely cares about her co-workers and the patients she cares for, always sensing if you are down or having a bad day and has a way of making the day better.”

Herzig commented on the award and her 55-year career with Lewis County.

“Working with dedicated, compassionate co-workers made her decision to return an easy one. Even though a lot has changed over the last 50 years, a warm smile and providing great care for our patients have not,” she said in a press release. “Our patients can go anywhere for their care, so I try to let each patient know that we are thankful they chose our hospital.”

“Elsie exemplifies our culture of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence,” LCHS CEO Gerald R. Cayer added. “She takes her role seriously and demonstrates the importance of providing quality care while positively encouraging and impacting patients, visitors, and her co-workers.”

Additional 2021 Employee of the Year nominees were Michelle Miller, RN, Nursing Home; Allie Carpenter, Radiology; Trista Mullin, Finance; Keith Kelly, Dietary; Rochelle Sullivan, RN, Surgical Services; Duane Carpenter, Physical Therapy; Cierra Halladay, RN, Medical-Surgical Unit; Melinda Andre, Nursing Home Rehab; Brenda Alfano, CNA, Nursing Home; Jennifer Plank, RN, Home Health; and Julie Emery, FNP-C, Copenhagen Health Center.

All these employees and Herzig were honored as Employees of the Month throughout 2021. They were celebrated at a ceremony on April 28, 2022.