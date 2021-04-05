56 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County since Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Since Friday, 56 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in St. Lawrence County.

This was reported by St. Lawrence County Public Health as 11 residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and 45 tested positive over the weekend.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, there have been 6,734 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the positive cases, 158 remain active, five are hospitalized and 6,482 have been released from isolation.

Additionally, 94 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of April 4, 273,150 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: