JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to report hundreds of coronavirus cases every day.

In the latest COVID-19 report on Tuesday, Jefferson County officials reported that in one day, 560 cases were identified in the county. With this surge, the county’s positivity rate increased to 19.8%.

As of January 11, there were 2,428 Jefferson County residents in mandatory isolation, 27 hospitalized, and 1,099 in mandatory quarantine. All experiencing an increase compared to Monday’s numbers.

The County’s case rate per 100,000 has gone up to 1,255.53. However, 360 residents in Jefferson County have reportedly recovered from the virus.

There continues to be no cases among assisted living and nursing home residents and no new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 147 residents have died due to COVID-19.

Jefferson County also remains under a State of Emergency. This will remain in place until at least January 8, 2022. The county also is designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.