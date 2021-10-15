59 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County as weekend nears

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, Jefferson County officials released an end-of-the-week COVID-19 update.

In the report, officials confirmed that out of 893 tests that were processed since the last report on October 14, 59 were found to be positive. With these new cases, there are now 475 residents in mandatory isolation and 908 in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County’s COVID-19 positivity rate also increased on Friday to 6.4%. Hospitalizations did decrease and now 21 residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 9,910 COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission. Public Health recently reported high levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the City of Watertown and the Village of Carthage and West Carthage wastewaters.

Due to the high community transmission, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.