5k Run/Walk for Recovery taking place in Carthage on September 22

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2nd Annual 5k Run/Walk for Recovery will take place in Carthage on September 22 in honor of National Recovery Month. The walk will start at 5 p.m. at Carthage Park at 2 Park Drive.

The purpose of the walk is to help raise awareness for addictions and give support to those in recovery. It is suggested that those who would like to participate donate $20 that will go to local prevention and recovery agencies.

There will be t-shirts and wristbands available at the event as well. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.