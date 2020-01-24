5th annual “Law Enforcement Day” at LaFargeville Central School

ABC50 NOW
Posted: / Updated:

Today, LaFargeville Central School Hosted their 5th annual Law Enforcement Day where students in grades Pre-K through 12 attended demonstrations provided by members of the law enforcement community. 

These demonstrations were meant to show first hand exactly how our local law enforcement personnel keep us safe on a day-to-day basis.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story