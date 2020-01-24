5th annual “Law Enforcement Day” at LaFargeville Central School

Today, LaFargeville Central School Hosted their 5th annual Law Enforcement Day where students in grades Pre-K through 12 attended demonstrations provided by members of the law enforcement community.
These demonstrations were meant to show first hand exactly how our local law enforcement personnel keep us safe on a day-to-day basis.
