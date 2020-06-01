6-1-20: Temperatures in the 50s overnight, rain on its way for tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening with a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 60s. The rain will continue on Wednesday.

The weather will dry up and warm up for Thursday, with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will reach a high near 80 degrees on Friday.

The rain will return on Saturday and temperatures will reach a high in the 70s. Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Sunday and Monday, but both days will be dry and sunny.

