6-2-2020: Rain returns tonight, continues throughout the day tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

We’ll have more rain showers overnight tonight with temperatures in the 50s. Highs tomorrow will be near 70 degrees, but it will be a rainy day.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with temperatures in the 70s. We’ll see more rain on Saturday. Temperatures drop back into the 60s on Sunday and reach a high around 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

