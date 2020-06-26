6-26-20: Much needed rain on the way for the North Country this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening will be sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

We’ll wake up to rain showers tomorrow morning, giving the North Country some much needed rain during this abnormally dry period. There will be scattered thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend temperatures will be in the 70s.

The weather will dry again at the start of next week. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees Monday through Wednesday, then rise into high 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.