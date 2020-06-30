6-30-20: Dry, hot week ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening. We’ll have clear skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 80s.
The remainder of the week is dry with temperatures in the 80s.
