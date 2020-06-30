6-30-20: Spotty rain showers possible throughout the day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Spotty rain showers are possible. We’ll have clear skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 80s.

The remainder of the week is dry with temperatures in the 80s.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.