ITHACA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional funding will support food web monitoring efforts on the Great Lakes.

Cornell University confirmed it will continue efforts to monitor and research the lower parts of the food web on the Great Lakes made possible through a $6,749,825 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

According to Cornell, this five-year grant is funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative which focuses on restoring and protecting the Great Lakes.

This food web monitoring project will be led by Cornell in collaboration with researchers at the Great Lakes Center at SUNY Buffalo State College. The team will analyze long-term datasets, develop plans to improve monitoring and form research questions specific to unique issues in each lake.

Cornell said that one aspect of the grant will specifically monitor invasive species such as zebra mussels, quagga mussels and the invasive plankton crustacean spiny water flea.

“Changes in the lake ecosystems can happen very quickly,” Senior Researcher James Watkins said in a press release. “In 2004, Lake Huron had a major fishery collapse connected to declines in lower food web phytoplankton and zooplankton. So it’s very important to not just collect data, but also get the results out quickly to inform managers.”

The grant will also be used to train new Great Lakes scientists by providing opportunities for technicians, graduate and undergraduate students.

The New York-based research team is set to sample all five Great Lakes each April and August for the next five years. Additionally, each year the team will focus on one of the Great Lakes for more in-depth sampling.