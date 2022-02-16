ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a period of warmer temperatures and rainfall, snow will move back into the most northern parts of New York.

As a result, the National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a severe winter storm watch for the Northern and Southwestern parts of St. Lawrence County, as well as Northern Franklin County.

According to the NWS, a storm system that will start with rainfall during the afternoon hours on February 17, will switch to heavy mixed precipitation. A period of moderate to heavy snow or mixed precipitation is possible between 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 17 and 4 a.m. on Friday, February 18.

Total snow accumulations of six or more inches are possible and accumulations of ice may reach one to two-tenths of an inch.

This storm is expected to create dangerous and hazardous travel conditions. This could impact the morning commute on February 18.

This winter storm watch will take effect at 7 p.m. on February 17 and remain active through the following morning. A flood watch will also be in effect beginning at 1 p.m. on February 17.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates on local flooding as information is made available. Check back throughout the day for all weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.