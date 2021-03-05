6 inmates charged for attempting to smuggle ‘dangerous contraband’ into St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Six inmates have been charged with Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the first degree following an investigation at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives alleged that over one month, multiple inmates attempted to receive dangerous contraband into the facility by receiving letters in the mail.

An investigation determined that the letters were pieces of sublingual strips, which tested positive for Buprenorphine, a schedule III controlled substance and were originally discovered by Corrections Officers.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Tyler J. Armstrong, 29, Ogensburg; Steven E. Davis, 32, Canton; Jerome T. Dobbs, 3, Lisbon; Michael B. Middlemiss Jr., 32, Madrid; Kenneth Reese, 31, Dekalb; and Timothy A. Scott, 35, Massena with Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree, a class D Felony.

All six inmates were issued appearance tickets returnable to Canton Town Court at a later date.

A statement from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reads:

“Under no circumstances will this behavior be tolerated. This puts the correctional division

employees at risk of unnecessary exposure and I’m confident that our Detectives will continue to

follow up on the leads as it relates to this ongoing course of conduct.”

The investigation regarding the origination of the letters is currently ogoing and further charges are pending.

Those with any further information are asked to contact the Detective Division at (315) 379-2360.