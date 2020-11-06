6 new active COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Akwesasne community is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported six new active COVID-19 cases on November 5. This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 11 in Akwesasne.

The following COVID-19 statistics were reported by the EOC on Thursday.

2,447 total tests

22 positive results

11 individuals recovered

11 active cases

15 individuals in mandatory quarantine/ isolations

1 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321

Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.