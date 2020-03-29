6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County, bringing total to 11 positives

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (WWTI) – According to a release from Jefferson County Public Heatlh, six new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County were confirmed by LabCorp laboratory today, bringing the total of positive cases in the county to eleven.

Of all the tests in Jefferson County, 320 have been negative, which comprise 96.7% of all tests performed in the county.

There are currently 122 individuals in Jefferson County under precautionary quarantine.

To date, there are 59,513 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, with the vast majority of cases in New York City.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service, working with the NYSDOH and the CDC continues to advise individuals to:

Do your part to stop the spread of germs: Wash your hands often with soap and water Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands Practice social distance Avoid contact with sick people Stay home if you’re sick



Additionally, the Jefferson County Public Health Service requests that those coming back to Jefferson County to use caution, and that the following steps be taken to practice social distancing and help protect the community:

Stay home and avoid contact with others for 14 days Monitor your health for fever, cough, or trouble breathing Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters)



