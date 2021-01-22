6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Akwesasne, residents reminded of emergency operations

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is currently responding to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported six new COVID-19 cases, resulting in 24 active cases under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

6,614 total tests

135 positive results

115 individuals recovered

24 active cases

48 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

The Tribes Emergency Operations Center also urged residents to “take responsibility for their personal actions;” issuing a set of reminders relating to COVID-19 precautions.

These include:

Addressing “COVID-19 fatigue”

Call ahead to schedule appointments at clinics or health centers

Vaccine registration Elders, 65+ considered a priority Call the Tribe’s Office for the Aging to pre-register for a vaccination

COVID-19 testing Those who display COVID-19 symptoms or have been directly exposed are urged to get a test

Quarantine orders Those who receive COVID-19 orders are required to remain at home until officially released by a public health office

Remain vigilant by wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and remain in one’s immediate household bubble

COVID-19 drive-thru test collection clinics have also been scheduled for the next few weeks. Clinics will be held at the former IGA Building and will begin at 9 a.m. Clinics will be held on January 26, 2021.

Community members and Akwesasne employees can also continue to be tested at