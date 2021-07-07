6 North Country girl scouts ambassadors honored as graduates

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Girl scouts of the North Country and across New York State are being celebrated as new high school graduates.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council has recognized 172 Girl Scout Ambassadors who recently graduated high school during the 2020-2021 year. This included six members from the North Country.

The following North Country Girl Scouts were recognized as 2021 GSNYPENN Girl Scout graduates:

Hallie Bain, Alexandria Bay, New York

Skye Cameron, Ogdensburg, New York

Natalie Clement, Hammond, New York

Kylee Donnelly, Massena, New York

Brianna Durgan, Clayton, New York

Alyxandra Jenner, Ogdensburg, New York

According to the Council, ambassadors are girl scouts who are either in grade 11 or grade 12, approximately ages 16 to 18.

“Our graduating Ambassadors embrace everything they’ve learned through Girl Scouting, honor how they are forever part of our Movement, and enter the world as true leaders,” stated GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale “We’re so proud of these courageous and confident Girl Scouts whose character and leadership skills will continue to make the world a better place as they move on to their adult lives.”

These girl scouts will now “bridge” to the title of Girl Scout Adult. This transition of “bridging” is considered a “defining moment to recognize achievements and signals new adventures.”

Those who bridge to “Adult” will join the 750,000 members across the country who work primarily as volunteers.

The full list of all 2021 GSNYPENN Girl Scout graduates can be found on the Council’s website.