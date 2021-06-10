6 St. Lawrence County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Out of the remaining COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County, six remain active.
This was reported in a daily COVID-19 update from St. Lawrence County Public Health on June 9. Additionally, five new cases were confirmed, which brought the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 7,508 in the county.
Of the total cases, 20 remain active and 7,391 have been released from isolation.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.
The County has two walk-in vaccination clinics scheduled for June 10. These clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pyrites Fire Department and the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department. Both will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
St. Lawrence County is also continuing to conduct COVID-19 testing. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton): 315-379-8132