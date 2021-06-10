6 St. Lawrence County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19

TOPSHOT – Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. – America’s coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 COVID-19 deaths Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Out of the remaining COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County, six remain active.

This was reported in a daily COVID-19 update from St. Lawrence County Public Health on June 9. Additionally, five new cases were confirmed, which brought the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 7,508 in the county.

Of the total cases, 20 remain active and 7,391 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

The County has two walk-in vaccination clinics scheduled for June 10. These clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pyrites Fire Department and the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department. Both will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

St. Lawrence County is also continuing to conduct COVID-19 testing. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: