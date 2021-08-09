60 new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Lawrence County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials across the North Country are reporting a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health Service, 60 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. This increase was over a four-day span, from Friday, August 6 to Monday, August 9, 2021.

These new cases brought the total number of confirmed positive cases to-date to 7,749. According to data from the CDC, the County is currently in an area of moderate COVID transmission. In the past week, there has been a 31.58% increase in cases, with the county logging 46.41 per 100,000 residents. The COVID positivity rate stands at 2.61.

Out of all cases, 88 remain active and seven are hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 97 county residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

St. Lawrence County Public Health is continuing to host immunization clinics every Monday and Wednesday by appointment only, providing doses of the COVID vaccine to all individuals 12 years and older. Appointments can be made by calling 315- 229-3452.

The County is also continuing to test for COVID. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: