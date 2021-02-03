60 nonprofits come together for 2021 #giveNNY campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2021 #giveNNY campaign is a local effort that unites tri-county nonprofits in a day of giving on March 15, also known as “315Day.”

The #giveNNY initiative began in 2017 as a community-based, grassroots effort to unite tri-county nonprofits in a local day of giving. A campaign was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the Northern New York Community Foundation, all nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were invited to participate as partners in the campaign.

A group of 60 organizations throughout the tri-county region are participating this year. The campaign begins on February 15 and culminates with a day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5 FM on March 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following agencies are coming together to support the 2021 #giveNNY campaign:

ACR Health, Watertown

Carthage Area Hospital Foundation, Carthage

Chapin Living Waters Foundation, Watertown

Church & Community Program of Canton

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, Ogdensburg

Clayton Opera House (TIPAF), Clayton

Community Action Planning Council (CPAC) of Jefferson County, Watertown

Constable Hall Association, Constableville

Disabled Persons Action Organization (DPAO), Watertown

Family Counseling Services of NNY, Watertown

Frederic Remington Art Museum, Ogdensburg

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Watertown

Gwen’s Food Pantry, LaFargeville

Hearts for Youth, Alexandria Bay

Henderson Harbor Water Sports Programs

Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown

Ives Hill Retirement Community, Watertown

Jefferson County Historical Society, Watertown

Jefferson County SPCA, Watertown

JRC Foundation, Watertown

Lyme Heritage Center, Three Mile Bay

Massena Free Community Meal

Massena Meals on Wheels

New Day Children’s Center, Watertown

New Hope Transformation House Ministries (Grace House), Canton

New York FFA Leadership Foundation, Croghan

North Country Arts Council, Watertown

North Country Children’s Museum, Potsdam

North Country Family Health Center, Watertown

North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council, Watertown

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living (NRCIL), Watertown

Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club

Ogdensburg Command Performances

Orchestra of Northern New York, Potsdam

PIVOT (Alcohol & Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County), Watertown

Planned Parenthood of the North Country NY, Watertown

Police Activities League of Massena

Potsdam Holiday Fund

Resolution Center of Jefferson & Lewis Counties, Watertown

Roswell P. Flower Library, Watertown

Samaritan Medical Center Foundation, Watertown

Save The River, Clayton

Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York, Watertown

Society of the United Helpers, Ogdensburg

St. Lawrence County Arts Council, Potsdam

St. Lawrence County Historical Association, Canton

Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, Watertown

Thousand Islands Arts Center, Clayton

Thousand Islands Land Trust, Clayton

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, Watertown

United Way of NNY, Watertown

UP! Coalition of Lewis County (Mountain View Prevention Services), Lowville

Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, Watertown

Volunteer Transportation Center, Watertown

Wanakena Historical Association

Watertown Family YMCA

Watertown Lyric Theater

Watertown Urban Mission

WPBS-TV, Watertown

Zoo New York, Watertown

The Northern New York Community Foundation is committing $10,000 to match gifts made during the effort this year. Participating organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign awarded as grants from the Northern New York Community Foundation.

An online giving portal will be open for donors beginning February 15. Gifts may also be mailed to 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

The #giveNNY campaign has provided more than $32,000 in direct support to tri-county nonprofits since 2017. In 2019, gifts from more than 115 individuals, families and businesses, and a Northern New York Community Foundation matching grant, lifted the campaign to a record $24,375 in support to participating nonprofits.

“Now more than ever, we want to be able to help organizations address the unmet needs of our region. We believe this effort can partner with donor generosity to give an added boost,” NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson said. “We are encouraged that the participants represent a wide range of interests and impact in all three counties and that we can double gifts to help sustain their work and mission.”

Jennifer Hodge, development director and corporate compliance officer for the Volunteer Transportation Center, has led the campaign to unite and aid local nonprofits since it began.

“We can do so much more when we come together for the greater good of the community. This grassroots movement has grown to provide meaningful support to nonprofits across the tri-county region,” #giveNNY founder Jennifer Cross-Hodge said. “The past year has been challenging for nonprofits, especially as the need to provide critical and essential services has grown in the wake of a global pandemic. Our new campaign, ‘315Day,’ will focus on inspiring giving in our communities and foster collaboration amongst participating nonprofits.”