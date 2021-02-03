60 nonprofits come together for 2021 #giveNNY campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2021 #giveNNY campaign is a local effort that unites tri-county nonprofits in a day of giving on March 15, also known as “315Day.”
The #giveNNY initiative began in 2017 as a community-based, grassroots effort to unite tri-county nonprofits in a local day of giving. A campaign was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the Northern New York Community Foundation, all nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were invited to participate as partners in the campaign.
A group of 60 organizations throughout the tri-county region are participating this year. The campaign begins on February 15 and culminates with a day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5 FM on March 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following agencies are coming together to support the 2021 #giveNNY campaign:
- ACR Health, Watertown
- Carthage Area Hospital Foundation, Carthage
- Chapin Living Waters Foundation, Watertown
- Church & Community Program of Canton
- Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, Ogdensburg
- Clayton Opera House (TIPAF), Clayton
- Community Action Planning Council (CPAC) of Jefferson County, Watertown
- Constable Hall Association, Constableville
- Disabled Persons Action Organization (DPAO), Watertown
- Family Counseling Services of NNY, Watertown
- Frederic Remington Art Museum, Ogdensburg
- Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, Watertown
- Gwen’s Food Pantry, LaFargeville
- Hearts for Youth, Alexandria Bay
- Henderson Harbor Water Sports Programs
- Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown
- Ives Hill Retirement Community, Watertown
- Jefferson County Historical Society, Watertown
- Jefferson County SPCA, Watertown
- JRC Foundation, Watertown
- Lyme Heritage Center, Three Mile Bay
- Massena Free Community Meal
- Massena Meals on Wheels
- New Day Children’s Center, Watertown
- New Hope Transformation House Ministries (Grace House), Canton
- New York FFA Leadership Foundation, Croghan
- North Country Arts Council, Watertown
- North Country Children’s Museum, Potsdam
- North Country Family Health Center, Watertown
- North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council, Watertown
- Northern Regional Center for Independent Living (NRCIL), Watertown
- Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club
- Ogdensburg Command Performances
- Orchestra of Northern New York, Potsdam
- PIVOT (Alcohol & Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County), Watertown
- Planned Parenthood of the North Country NY, Watertown
- Police Activities League of Massena
- Potsdam Holiday Fund
- Resolution Center of Jefferson & Lewis Counties, Watertown
- Roswell P. Flower Library, Watertown
- Samaritan Medical Center Foundation, Watertown
- Save The River, Clayton
- Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York, Watertown
- Society of the United Helpers, Ogdensburg
- St. Lawrence County Arts Council, Potsdam
- St. Lawrence County Historical Association, Canton
- Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity, Watertown
- Thousand Islands Arts Center, Clayton
- Thousand Islands Land Trust, Clayton
- Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, Watertown
- United Way of NNY, Watertown
- UP! Coalition of Lewis County (Mountain View Prevention Services), Lowville
- Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, Watertown
- Volunteer Transportation Center, Watertown
- Wanakena Historical Association
- Watertown Family YMCA
- Watertown Lyric Theater
- Watertown Urban Mission
- WPBS-TV, Watertown
- Zoo New York, Watertown
The Northern New York Community Foundation is committing $10,000 to match gifts made during the effort this year. Participating organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign awarded as grants from the Northern New York Community Foundation.
An online giving portal will be open for donors beginning February 15. Gifts may also be mailed to 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
The #giveNNY campaign has provided more than $32,000 in direct support to tri-county nonprofits since 2017. In 2019, gifts from more than 115 individuals, families and businesses, and a Northern New York Community Foundation matching grant, lifted the campaign to a record $24,375 in support to participating nonprofits.
“Now more than ever, we want to be able to help organizations address the unmet needs of our region. We believe this effort can partner with donor generosity to give an added boost,” NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson said. “We are encouraged that the participants represent a wide range of interests and impact in all three counties and that we can double gifts to help sustain their work and mission.”
Jennifer Hodge, development director and corporate compliance officer for the Volunteer Transportation Center, has led the campaign to unite and aid local nonprofits since it began.
“We can do so much more when we come together for the greater good of the community. This grassroots movement has grown to provide meaningful support to nonprofits across the tri-county region,” #giveNNY founder Jennifer Cross-Hodge said. “The past year has been challenging for nonprofits, especially as the need to provide critical and essential services has grown in the wake of a global pandemic. Our new campaign, ‘315Day,’ will focus on inspiring giving in our communities and foster collaboration amongst participating nonprofits.”