61 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported a rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday evening.
Public Health confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases on December 17, 202-.
As of December 17 there have been a total of 38,338 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 1,524 positive results
- 1,153 individuals recovered
- 1,388 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 449 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 342 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 19 hospitalizations
- 8 COVID-19 related deaths
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
