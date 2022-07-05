AUGUSTA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 62-year-old man was injured after being involved in a two-car accident in the Town of Augusta on July 2.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brian Warcup arrived at the accident at the intersection of Bary Farm Road and Wells Gifford Road around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. An investigation determined that 62-year-old Harold Swartwout from Hancock was traveling east on Bary Fram Road in a 2013 Volkswagen and was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Wells Gifford Road prior to the accident.

The accident reportedly occurred when Swartwout began to move up from the stop sign and failed to see and yield to a 2011 Chevrolet Pickup being operated by 16-year-old Tyler Shantal from Sherrill. As a result, Shantal’s vehicle collided with Swartwout’s vehicle.

Swartwout had to be extricated from the vehicle by Oriskany Falls Fire and Rescue and was transported by Central Oneida County Ambulance to St Elizabeth’s Hospital for left side torso injuries. Sawrtwout’s passenger was not injured and Shantal and his passenger were not injured. Swartwout was issued a summons for failing to yield at a stop sign returnable in the Town of Augusta Court at a later date.