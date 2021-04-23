63% of eligible Jefferson County population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents are continuing to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Jefferson County Board of Legislator Chairman Scott Gray, out of the seven counties in the North Country region, Jefferson County has the second highest COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Counties in the North Country region include Hamilton, Jefferson, Clinton, Essex, St. Lawrence, Franklin and Lewis.

The following data represented the percent of the eligible population that has received as least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the North Country region.

County % of eligible population with at least one dose Hamilton 75% Jefferson 63% Clinton 58% Essex 54% St. Lawrence 49% Franklin 48% Lewis 41%

Currently all individuals 16 years of age or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New York State. The state is administering doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.