63 St. Lawrence County residents test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to Public Health, there have been 5,304 COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases:

4,645 have been released from isolation

586 are currently active

31 are currently hospitalized

73 residents have died from the virus

As of February 9 there have been 193,311 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: