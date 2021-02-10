63 St. Lawrence County residents test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 63 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to Public Health, there have been 5,304 COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases:

  • 4,645 have been released from isolation
  • 586 are currently active
  • 31 are currently hospitalized
  • 73 residents have died from the virus

As of February 9 there have been 193,311 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

  • St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
  • Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
  • Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
  • Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132

