67 tickets issued in the North Country during ‘Operation Hardhat’

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A record number of tickets were issued during 2021’s Operation Hardhat according to an announcement from law enforcement agencies on Tuesday.
The New York State Police, the State Department of Transportation, and the Thruway Authority provided specific information from the operation on November 9. The joint initiative’s goal was to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance, and emergency operations along state highways.
According to a press release on the New York State Police website, a total of 2,336 tickets were issued during Operation Hardhat details this year. Of the 2,336 tickets issued during 2021, 2,201 were issued by the State Police, and 135 tickets were issued by local law enforcement agencies.
Of the 2,336 tickets, 67 were issued specifically in the North Country. The rest of the tickets were issued in the following areas:
- Hudson Valley – 326
- Long Island – 311
- Capital Region – 263
- Central New York – 196
- Southern Tier – 490
- Mohawk Valley – 251
- Western New York – 99
- NYS Thruway – 135
- New York City – 16
The carious agencies also provided information on what violations the tickets were issued for. The breakdown is as follows:
- Speeding – 855
- Cell Phone – 434
- Seatbelts – 254
- Failure to Move Over – 167
- Failure to Obey Flagger – 1
- Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 4
- Other Violations – 621
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said
We are committed to making sure our roadways are safe, not only for those who travel them but also for those who work on them,” Bruen said. “Each day, law enforcement and other emergency responders, including highway workers, work in a dangerous environment and risk their lives to keep the traveling public safe. It is important that motorists are aware of their responsibility to follow the rules of the road and know that violations of the Move Over Law and work zone intrusions will not be tolerated.”
More information on the initiative can be found on the New York State Police website.