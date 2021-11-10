67 tickets issued in the North Country during ‘Operation Hardhat’

Cars drive past construction workers along Interstate Highway 66 in Manassas, Virginia, on August 10, 2021. – The US Senate approved US President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan. The package described by the White House as “historic” only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans. The ambitious plan provides for $550 billion in new federal spending on transport infrastructure, but also for high-speed internet and efforts to fight climate change. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A record number of tickets were issued during 2021’s Operation Hardhat according to an announcement from law enforcement agencies on Tuesday.

The New York State Police, the State Department of Transportation, and the Thruway Authority provided specific information from the operation on November 9. The joint initiative’s goal was to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance, and emergency operations along state highways.

According to a press release on the New York State Police website, a total of 2,336 tickets were issued during Operation Hardhat details this year. Of the 2,336 tickets issued during 2021, 2,201 were issued by the State Police, and 135 tickets were issued by local law enforcement agencies.

Of the 2,336 tickets, 67 were issued specifically in the North Country. The rest of the tickets were issued in the following areas:

Hudson Valley – 326

Long Island – 311

Capital Region – 263

Central New York – 196

Southern Tier – 490

Mohawk Valley – 251

Western New York – 99

NYS Thruway – 135

New York City – 16

The carious agencies also provided information on what violations the tickets were issued for. The breakdown is as follows:

Speeding – 855

Cell Phone – 434

Seatbelts – 254

Failure to Move Over – 167

Failure to Obey Flagger – 1

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 4

Other Violations – 621

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said

We are committed to making sure our roadways are safe, not only for those who travel them but also for those who work on them,” Bruen said. “Each day, law enforcement and other emergency responders, including highway workers, work in a dangerous environment and risk their lives to keep the traveling public safe. It is important that motorists are aware of their responsibility to follow the rules of the road and know that violations of the Move Over Law and work zone intrusions will not be tolerated.”

More information on the initiative can be found on the New York State Police website.