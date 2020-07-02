7-2-20: Brief passing showers possible tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain around 80 degrees this evening before cooling off to nearly 70 degrees overnight. Brief passing showers are possible throughout the night.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s tomorrow morning before rising into the 80s throughout the day. We will be looking out for afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend will be hot and dry with temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees at the start of next week.

