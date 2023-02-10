NEW YORK (WWTI) — The fifth round of funding for New York State’s Companion Animal Capital Fund is now open.

The fund provides matching grants to shelters and humane societies to make critical upgrades. Funds can be used to offset capital project costs, such as renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities and building more efficient shelters. Funds can also be used to construct, renovate, rehabilitate or acquire buildings and equipment needed to care for sheltered animals.

The latest round of funding brings the total amount dedicated to the program to more than $27.5 million since 2017, according to Governor Hochul’s office.

“Our Companion Animal Capital Fund has made a real difference to shelters across New York State, and the animals in their care,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to announce this latest round of funding, which will continue to build on the great work of this program, and most importantly help our animals stay happy and healthy as they await their forever homes.”

Across the state, 58 projects have been awarded and 26 have been fully completed. The Department of Agriculture and Markets selects grant recipients based on a need assessment, detailed project description and costs.

As part of the fifth round of the program, $6.6 million is available to award grants between $50,000 and $500,000 to municipal and incorporated not-for-profit pounds, shelters and humane societies.

A total of $1 million is available to award grants between $50,000 and $200,000 to pounds, shelters and humane societies that are not operated by or under contract with a municipality but are registered with the Department of Agriculture.

Applications for funding are available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

“The Department has celebrated the completion of projects at animal shelters across New York and seen the impact of our Companion Animal Capital Fund program,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said.

“Through the previous four rounds, we have helped our dogs and cats have safer, happier stays in shelters as they await their forever homes. I am proud to see this program continue to make a difference for New York’s shelters and humane societies, and look forward to visiting more of the exciting, completed projects in the future.”



