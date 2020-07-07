7-7-20: Another warm day expected for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 90s. Temperatures will be nearly 70 degrees overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the night.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s tomorrow with the possibility of a few morning thunderstorms. It will be mainly dry in the afternoon.

The end of the week will be warmer, with temperatures in the mid-90s, followed by temperatures in the mid-80s as we head into the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are expected this weekend.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES: