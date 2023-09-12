NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that more than $7.7 Million in funding will be distributed to support a new workforce development and fellowship program at four medical schools across New York State.

The fund will go through the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports; this innovative addiction workforce training initiative will support 83 New York State fellows with professional healthcare experience to gain educational training and development to meet the needs of those impacted by addiction.

“As medical professionals study the disease of addiction, it is imperative that we provide the appropriate professional educational training needed to best serve this population.” Governor Kathy Hochul

This program will allow medical students, current medical professionals and certain state workers to enter the fellowship program by supporting their stipends and benefits. The program will also support curriculum development, instruction and supervision of the fellows. Enrolled addiction professionals will gain experience across multiple prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery settings.

Each of the awardees listed below will receive funding through the federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Supplemental Grant covering the program for two years:

SUNY Upstate Medical University – $3,562,691

New York University Grossman School of Medicine – $2,397,908

Albert Einstein College of Medicine – $921,833

The Research Foundation for the State University of New York on behalf of the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences – $864,627

The enrolled fellows will represent the following healthcare professions;

Physicians;

Medical Students;

Nurse Practitioners;

Physician Assistants;

Licensed Social Workers;

Occupational Therapists;

Licensed Mental Health Practitioners;

Psychologists;

Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselors (CASACS);

Credentialed Prevention Professionals (CPPS);

Credentialed Prevention Specialists (CPSS); and

Certified Recovery Peer Advocates (CRPAS).

“Expanding and enhancing the addiction workforce is a vital part of OASAS’ efforts to support the full continuum of services across the state. These professionals perform important work on a daily basis to assist New Yorkers who have been affected by addiction. This new, innovative fellowship program will help addiction services workers across multiple disciplines receive vital training and other professional development, which will benefit individuals and communities across the state.” New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard.

If you or a loved one, have experienced insurance obstacles related to treatment or need help filing an appeal for a denied claim, you can contact the CHAMP helpline by phone at 888-614-5400 or email at ombuds@oasas.ny.gov.