7 cadets graduate from 2021 SUNY Canton Basic Academy

In this Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, photo Sheriff’s Police Sgt. Bonnie Busching tests a virtual meeting with a tablet at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has started putting people having a crisis face to face with mental health professionals before they lash out at deputies or try to harm themselves and to do it they’re taking a page out of countless businesses forced hold their meeting virtually. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Seven cadets from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County’s Sheriff’s Office graduated on August 20.

According to a Facebook post from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the seven individuals attended an intensive six week program to graduate from the 2021 SUNY Canton Basic Academy for Corrections and Peace Officers.

The program was hosted in conjunction with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and follows the New York State Division of Criminal Justice services approved curriculum.

This year’s cadet graduates from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office include Leighanne Mullaney, Jordan M. Kendall, Alicia M. Vallance, Brianna D. Durham and Brad W. Andrus.

The remaining two cadets, Bruce G. Manson Jr. and William Garwood, graduated on behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.