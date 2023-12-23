WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to seven people after recent fires in Jefferson and St. Lawrence County.

On Friday, December 22 the Red Cross provided financial assistance to be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to three adults and two children, ages 11 and 7, in Watertown, Jefferson County. Volunteers also offered blankets, comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the children. One resident is eligible for Veterans’ services.

The second case occurred on Wednesday, December 20 on Mill Street in Russell, St. Lawrence County where one adult and a 16-year-old were provided similar assistance. One individual is a military dependent and eligible for Services to Armed Forces.

The Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery. You can help by visiting the Red Cross’ website or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to donate to Disaster Relief.