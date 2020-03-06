7-year-old struck on Gotham Street in Watertown, expected to make full recovery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On March 5, around 3pm, there was a traffic accident on the 900 block of Gotham Street in Watertown involving a car and a 7-year-old female.

First aid was given at the scene by Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service, the Watertown City Fire Department, and several citizens who were nearby at the time of the incident.

The 7-year-old was transported to Samaritan Medical Center and then transported by LifeNet to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

30 year old Watertown woman, Sandra Hook, was the driver involved in the incident. She was issued a traffic citation and violation for Failure to Yield the Right of Way to a Person on a Sidewalk.

