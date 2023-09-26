NEW YORK (WWTI) – Richard A. Ball, New York State’s Agriculture Commissioner announced that $700,000 is available to New York’s farmers’ markets through the second round of the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program.

Grant funding will help farmers’ markets across New York make significant improvements by enhancing infrastructure, online sales and delivery systems. Funding for the program was included in the 2024 New York State Budget and awards for Round 1 of the program were announced earlier this year.

“The Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program is an important part of New York’s ongoing effort to strengthen our food supply chain. By facilitating online sales, delivery capacity, and infrastructure improvements, funding provided through this program will help our farmers and producers reach more consumers and provide an economic boost to our farmers. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to our agricultural industry and encourage all eligible entities to apply.” Richard A. Ball, New York State’s Agriculture Commissioner

The deadline for proposals is Wednesday, November 15, at 3 p.m., applications for funding must conform to the format provided in the grants gateway.

Funding available through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program will be available for projects such as:

Modernizing the delivery of products;

Repairing, replacing, or enhancing market infrastructure; and

Developing or scaling up marketing and outreach efforts.

The program will provide:

$400,000 for larger markets of 40 or more, with awards ranging from $50,000 to $100,000; and

$300,000 for smaller markets of less than 40, with awards ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

Priority will be given to projects that help the food system remain resilient, especially when supply chain disruptions occur.

Eligible applicants include:

Registered not-for-profit organizations;

Local municipalities;

Business improvement districts;

Public benefit corporations; and

Indian tribal organizations that have experience operating at least one farmers’ market.

Award recipients from the previous round of the program are not eligible to apply, Round 1 awarded recipients include:

Gardenshare, Inc.;

North East Community Center;

Council on the Environment;

CCE Sullivan County;

CCE Broome County;

City of Dunkirk;

Downtown Committee of Syracuse;

Finger Lakes Community Action;

Common Ground Farm;

Buffalo Place, Inc.; and

Harvest Home Farmers’ Markets.

A webinar with program information will be held on Tuesday, October 3 at 11 a.m., you can register for it here.

More information on the farmers’ market resiliency grant program and how to apply is available on the program’s website.