71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 67 recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

4,380 total tests

4,309 negative results

71 positive results

67 individuals recovered

11 individuals in mandatory quarantine

67 individuals in precautionary quarantine

4 individuals in mandatory isolation

There have been more than 363,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

