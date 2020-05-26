JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 4,380 total tests
- 4,309 negative results
- 71 positive results
- 67 individuals recovered
- 11 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 67 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 4 individuals in mandatory isolation
There have been more than 363,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
LATEST STORIES:
- States volunteer to host RNC as Trump considers moving it from North Carolina
- How lawmakers respond to nursing homes being at the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic
- 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 67 recovered
- COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 199 total positive cases
- House seeks answers on PPE shortages at the beginning of coronavirus pandemic
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.