LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriffs’ Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man with dementia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Fred Moat has been missing since 3 p.m. on Saturday. Moat was on the SNIRT run in Lewis County riding a 2020 Polaris Razor that is white and black and had a stuffed tiger on the roll cage.

He is described as a white male that is six feet 1 inch tall, and 180 pounds with white hair. The Sheriff’s Office also stated that Moat has dementia and walks as if he has back pain. Pictures of Moat can be found on the LCSO Facebook page.

He was last seen wearing a Florescent green jacket with Carhart bibs and was reported missing from the Montague Inn area. According to a post from LCSO, it is believed he was possibly heading to the highmarket area.

Anyone with information regarding Moat or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact LCSO at 315-376-351.