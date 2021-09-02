73 new COVID cases confirmed across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the first day of September, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties continued to report new COVID-19 cases.

In total across the three counties, 73 new cases were reported. There are now over 600 individuals in mandatory isolation with the coronavirus.

Specifically in Jefferson County, there are 211 active cases, 30 of which were reported on Wednesday. An additional 305 residents are in mandatory quarantine due to COVID concerns. The county also reported 15 new recoveries and no cases in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, or new deaths. Jefferson County’s COVID-19 infection rate has now increased to 4.6%.

In Lewis County, one new COVID-19 case was reported on September 1. There are now 39 active cases in the county with an additional 55 residents in quarantine and one hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County confirmed 42 new cases on Wednesday, resulting in now 381 active cases. There are also 18 residents hospitalized with the coronavirus. St. Lawrence County’s infection rate now stands at 4.33%.

Since the start of the pandemic, 219 residents have died from the coronavirus in the tri-county region. The three counties have also confirmed 18,981 COVID cases since March 2020.

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties continue to be listed as high areas of community transmission for the coronavirus. According to CDC data, all have over 100 cases per 100,000 residents.