73 St. Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on Monday that 73 residents have died from COVID-19; an increase from the last report on Friday.

Additionally, combined with weekend reports, 123 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the county, with 34 of those reported on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Of the total number of positive cases:

4,629 have been released from isolation

475 are currently active

31 are currently hospitalized

New York starts vaccinating inmates 65 and older

As of February 7 there have been 189,730 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: