CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man from Central Square.

According to a New York Missing Vulnerable Adult sent out on Saturday, police are trying to locate73-year-old Craig Wilson. He is described as a white male and police are advising the public to look for a red 2019 Nissan Rogue.

The alert was officially issued at 4:15 p.m. on October 30 at the request of the Central Square police department.