NEW YORK (WWTI) — $7 million in state funding has been allocated to support adoption-related services administered through the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

Governor Kathy Hochul made this announcement during Adoption Awareness Month, this brings the state’s two-year adoption-related investments to $29.8 million.

“This funding is part of our ongoing commitment to New York’s children and will help us provide even more young people with loving families and a place they can call home once and for all,” Governor Kathy Hochul

Along with State funding New York State also received $ 3.074 million in federal funding to support adoptive families.

The funding will be used for a broad range of initiatives including:

Recruiting adoptive parents;

Regional Permanency Resource Centers which provide pre- and post-adoption services and resources; and

Partnerships with numerous voluntary agencies and private foundations that support these efforts.

Almost 9,000 children in foster care have been adopted in New York State since 2017.