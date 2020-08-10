8-10-20: North Country temperatures rise into 90s on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 70s overnight tonight.

Tomorrow will be a hot day with temperatures around 90 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be in the 80s beginning on Wednesday and lasting throughout the week.

The North Country will see some rain showers on Sunday before starting off next week with scattered thunderstorms.

