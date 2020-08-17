8-17-20: Scattered thunderstorms for North Country tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening. We will have scattered thunderstorms overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 70s.

The weather will begin to dry out on Wednesday and will remain that way throughout the remainder of the week. Temperatures begin to rise into the 80s on Friday, lasting through Sunday.

