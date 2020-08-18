8-18-20: Have your sweater handy? Temperatures in the 50s Wednesday morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for this evening. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures increase into the 80s on Friday and remain that way throughout the week.
The rain will likely return on Sunday, lasting through Tuesday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
