8-18-20: Thunderstorms for the North Country tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country will see afternoon and evening thunderstorms today.

Temperatures remain in the mid-70s throughout the day, before dropping into the 50s overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures increase into the 80s on Friday and remain that way throughout the week.

The rain will likely return on Sunday, lasting through Monday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.