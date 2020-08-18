8-18-20: Wednesday will be dry with temperatures in the 70s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The weather should dry up overnight tonight and temperatures will be in the 50s.

We’ll wake up to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees. Temperatures will rise into the 70s during the day.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 75 degrees. Friday through Sunday will be dry and warm with temperatures in the 80s.

The rain and isolated thunderstorms will return on Monday and last throughout the day on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.