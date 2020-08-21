8-21-20: Thunderstorms could become severe today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scattered thunderstorms could become severe today with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures are near 80 degrees throughout the North Country and will drop into the 60s overnight.

We’ll see some isolated thunderstorms on Saturday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

There is a chance of rain on Tuesday, with the front bringing temperatures down into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

