8 COVID-19 cases remain active in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In a bi-weekly report, St. Lawrence County confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Specifically, the county has recorded two new cases since Tuesday, July 6, which brought the total number of active cases to eight and total number of confirmed cases to-date to 7,559.

Of the total number of positive cases, one is hospitalized and 7,454 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County lives have been lost to the coronavirus.

St. Lawrence County is continuing to test for COVID-19.

Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: