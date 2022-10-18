FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division soldiers were hospitalized during Mountain Peak, according to a statement from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

In total, eight soldiers were hospitalized on October 15 with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, public affairs said.

The soldiers were in the training area on Fort Drum and were participating in the ongoing Mountain Peak training exercise.

All eight soldiers were treated at nearby hospitals and have since returned to duty, according to officials.

Public affairs confirmed that the incident is under investigation.