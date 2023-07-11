WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation announced $419,465 in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act COVID Recovery Program to aid eight organizations that serve residents in Jefferson County, according to a press release.

Jefferson County and the Community Foundation have partnered together to administer the federal grant program and steward ARPA State and Local Recovery Funds in accordance with guidelines by the United States Treasury Department.

“We are pleased partner to put these resources to work in support of Jefferson County residents. The first round was quite competitive and we are confident that the extensive review process allowed input from a variety of perspectives. These initial commitments touch varied aspects of quality of life in ways that make a meaningful difference that are both immediate and lasting. We very much appreciate the County’s trust and confidence in us,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director

The program is made possible through $1 million in funding that county officials awarded to help nonprofits respond to and recover from the pandemic’s negative impacts.

“Culmination of those efforts has resulted in the awarding of appropriate levels of financial assistance to eight very worthy local agencies and organizations, with another round of funding applications to commence in the very near future. Jefferson County is most appreciative of the assistance provided by the Community Foundation.” Robert F. Hagemann, Jefferson County Administrator

Recipients of the Nonprofit COVID Recovery Program of Jefferson County grants are:

$222,500 to Hospice of Jefferson County, to recover costs associated with its recent resident facility expansion, specifically design upgrades that include enhanced ventilation and filtration and safeguard from airborne infections like the COVID-19 virus;

$72,000 to the Salvation Army of Watertown, to help recover expenses accrued through the pandemic as it expanded emergency food programs, grant funding will be allocated to help cover one year of food and soup kitchen inventory;

$60,000 to Family Counseling Service of Northern New York, to address the significant spike in mental health services, grant funding will go to support efforts to hire and train clinicians;

$31,911 to the Jefferson County SPCA, to recover construction costs it absorbed during a recent surgical wing renovation as rising building material and labor costs forced it to cut essential items from the project;

$12,104 to the Northpole Fire Company, to assist the organization secure remaining personal protective equipment and turnout gear for two firefighters;

$7,000 to Wilna-Champion Transportation Association, to support documented losses incurred throughout the pandemic;

$7,000 to the Historical Association of South Jefferson, to recover monies lost from canceled fundraising events that would have helped the association complete several priority projects; and

$6,950 to Paynter Senior Center, to recover from documented losses related to the pandemic as canceled events resulted in a loss of anticipated donations, program fees and budgeted support from townships.

A second round of grants will be awarded in September, Jefferson County nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding by Friday, August 4.

Any Jefferson County nonprofit organizations that meet the following criteria can apply:

Located in Jefferson County and classified by the federal government and New York State as an active, 501(c)(3) nonprofit;

Are requesting funds that will benefit Jefferson County residents; and

Are requesting funds to support programs or projects that address pandemic response needs and/or alleviate documented financial hardships for the organization caused by the pandemic.

More information about the fund is available on the Northern New York Community Foundation’s website and applications for the second round of rants are available through their Online Grant Portal.

Questions about ARPA funding can be directed by email to Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director at max@nnycf.org or Kraig Everard, director of stewardship and programs at kraig@nnycf.org.